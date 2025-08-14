Students at Rugby High School celebrate with another year of outstanding results
Head teacher Mark Grady said: “These wonderful results are a testament to the highly skilled teachers and support staff we have at RHS, and to our commitment to the education of our inspirational students. But most importantly they are testament to the driven, focussed and hard-working students that we have the privilege to work with. Our congratulations to them, and their families on a day when they should be rightly proud of their achievements, and we wish them every success for what looks like an exciting and successful future.”
Over a quarter of grades overall were awarded at A* and A. 5 students gained all A*, and most importantly, by 9.30am this morning the vast majority of students had been offered and accepted their first choice place at University.
For students looking to decide on where to study their A-Levels when they receive GCSE results next week - RHS is a Sixth Form that offers exciting opportunities, outstanding teaching, and superb results. For further details on how to apply to study at Rugby High School contact: [email protected].