Students from Warwickshire colleges celebrate at annual awards ceremony

Students from four Warwickshire colleges have celebrated their achievements from the last 12 months at an annual awards ceremony.

Students from Royal Leamington Spa College, Warwick Trident College, Moreton Morrell College and Rugby College joined together with their family, friends and tutors to reflect on their successes from the past year.

The colleges are all part of WCG (Warwickshire College Group) and it marked the ninth year the college group has held its annual WCG Student Awards ceremony.

The Warwickshire event was held at Warwick Trident College and saw a raft of awards presented to students, including the four main Student of the Year prizes.

Students from Royal Leamington Spa College were recognised for their successes in subjects including creative arts, health and social care, construction, early years and digital.

It was Victoria Cerchez, who lives Rugby, who studied visual communication who was named the college’s Student of the Year.

Warwick Trident College’s awards were presented to students from courses including motor vehicle, engineering, maths and English, and it was motor vehicle mechanics student Frey Finch, from Barford, who was presented with the college’s Student of the Year award.

Students from Rugby College had their achievements recognised in subjects such as sport, hospitality and catering, public services and business and enterprise.

T Level engineering, design and manufacturing student Ben Thompson, from Leicester, was announced as the college’s Student of the Year.

While students from Moreton Morrell were recognised for their skills in subjects including floristry, equine, land-based studies and animal welfare, with agriculture student Jenna Alesbrook-Wain, from Nuneaton, named as the college’s Student of the Year.

Award-winning event host and BBC broadcaster Dave Sharpe was master of ceremonies on the evening and announced the award winners.

Simon Philpott, Assistant Principal at WCG and Rugby College director, addressed guests at the ceremony and highlighted a range of experiences and initiatives carried out by students at both colleges over the last year.

He said: “It was a fantastic evening and the chance to celebrate our students and all of the amazing achievements they have made throughout the academic year.

“Although academic success is important, it is not all about grades, and we want each of our students to achieve the best outcome they can, on courses anywhere from entry level right through to an Honours degree.

“This year’s Student Awards ceremony was about recognising success at every level, and celebrating this in front of friends and family.

“I would like to thank all of the staff at our Warwickshire colleges for supporting students, and to our other stakeholders that have played their part in enabling WCG to deliver such an extensive range of qualifications.

“I’m extremely privileged to be able to see all the hard work and dedication that takes place across our four Warwickshire colleges throughout the year, and our Student Awards ceremony was a fantastic way to celebrate this.”