Students thrive at Nuneaton hospital on college programme

Young people with an Education, Health and Care plan are thriving as they work alongside NHS colleagues after being offered life-changing opportunities on Supported Internship placements at Nuneaton’s George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust.

Eight students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) are working at the hospital in departments from haematology and radiology to portering and pharmacy as part of placements that will enable them to apply for permanent job roles in the NHS at the end of their programme.

The scheme, run by NWSLC, is supported by Warwickshire County Council and DFN Project SEARCH and is designed for young people aged between 18 and 24 with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

It provides them with a variety of work-based learning opportunities at George Eliot Hospital alongside a daily employability programme to help them to secure meaningful paid employment.

NWSLC students at George Eliot Hospital

Jordan from Polesworth had completed college courses in floristry with NWSLC but was unsure of her next steps into work. Currently working in the hospital’s outpatients booking team, she is reminding patients about their appointments and making new bookings.

She said, “I was nervous at first, but I really enjoy working here and I can talk to anyone now. It has helped me on my journey to accept my disability and my confidence has really grown.”

Sam from Nuneaton has already worked in portering and at the post room at the hospital which helped him to find his way around, and also in the stores department where he helped with picking orders and despatch.

Now in the medical records liaison team, Sam is helping to organise essential documents for clinics. He said, “My colleagues don’t regard me as an intern, they see me as part of the team and are really friendly and welcoming.

"This has been a great chance to get some experience of work, and I am aiming to get a job at the hospital in the future.”

Jack from Hinckley, who has previously completed qualifications in games design at NWSLC said, “Working in haematology has enabled me to get better prepared for the world of work which I sometimes struggle with because of my autism.

"I still want to work in the field of games design and feel that this experience at the hospital has helped me to improve my employability skills.”

Lewis from Nuneaton is enjoying his placement in pharmacy and has found that the placement has helped his confidence and ability to interact with others.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC said, “We’re delighted that our students have been getting on so well and are enjoying their placements at George Eliot Hospital and are grateful to the hospital for their support with this project.

"Being part of our Supported Internships programme enables students to work within a key local organisation and to develop vital employability skills and competencies in order to be successful.

“NWSLC is proud to be expanding our Supported Internship programme by further increasing our team of job coaches so that we can offer additional roles within the local area.

"Our coaches work with a fantastic cohort of interns alongside our dedicated employer partners, supporting them to gain valuable skills, knowledge, and experiences.”

NWSLC is keen to hear from organisations of all types that are prepared to offer a placement to a supported intern ahead of the next programme start in September 2024.