Studley-based care home goes all out for American resident to celebrate 4th of July in true Nashville style

A Studley-based care home embraced Independence Day in style last week, hosting a heartwarming celebration in honour of its American resident, Sara Hester.

Originally hailing from Nashville, Tennessee, Sara – an 82-year-old resident at Studley Rose, part of Macc Care Group – hasn’t been back to the U.S. in more than 60 years. But on Friday 4th July, she got a real taste of home thanks to the team at the care home and the generous support of local venue The Last Chance Saloon in Bromsgrove.

The much-loved American-themed bar opened its doors exclusively to Sara and a small group of fellow residents, giving her the chance to enjoy a slice of authentic Stateside atmosphere right in the heart of the Midlands.

The group soaked up the sounds of classic country music and sipped drinks in a setting that wouldn’t have looked out of place on Nashville’s famous Broadway Street – before tucking into a menu of traditional American comfort food.

Sara at her 4th of July celebration

“It was such a joyful day,” said Bhav Amlani of Macc Care Group. “Sara was absolutely glowing. She couldn’t believe she was celebrating the 4th of July in a place that reminded her so much of home. It was really emotional for all of us to see.”

The trip was part of an ongoing initiative to celebrate the diverse backgrounds and stories of residents by organising immersive, themed experiences.

“We know how much these events mean to our residents,” he continued. “Sara’s celebration was a chance to connect her with her roots, reminisce, and most importantly – have a lot of fun. We’re incredibly grateful to The Last Chance Saloon for helping to make it so special.”