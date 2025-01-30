Studley care home donates books to local school ahead of National Storytelling Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haywood Lodge care home has generously donated a selection of books to St George’s Church of England School as part of an effort to promote literacy and storytelling ahead of National Storytelling Week.

This donation is part of an every growing relationship between the care home and the school, where children from St George’s regularly visit Haywood Lodge to participate in various activities and entertain the residents.

Front of House Manager, Clare Corcoran, said, “We are delighted to support St George’s School in encouraging young minds to discover the magic of reading.

“National Storytelling Week is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the importance of stories in both education and daily life. We hope these books inspire creativity and curiosity among the students, and we look forward to hearing their own stories in the future.”

Children at St George’s Church of England School with their new books

The children of St George’s C of E School recently visited the residents of Haywood Lodge to perform Christmas carols and participate in activities that bring the two generations together.

The visit proved to be incredibly enriching for both the residents and students, helping to create a strong sense of community and shared experiences.