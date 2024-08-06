Studley care home to host and toast at dedicated later living event

A Studley care home specialising in luxury later living accommodation across residential and nursing care is hosting a dedicated event to help older residents in the local community gain access to expert advice and support.

Studley Rose, which is part of West Midlands-based care provider, Macc Care, will play host to a range of local specialists at its ‘Care Fayre’ event on Wednesday August 7th. Covering everything from wills and power of attorney to mobility aids and physiotherapy the free event at the Pool Road home will run from 6pm to 8pm.

Staying true to Studley Rose’s luxury care ethos, visitors will also be treated to complimentary canapes and a glass of fizz.

On the upcoming fayre, Home Manager, Faye Maycroft, said: “Supporting our residents and the wider community to access the very best support and advice for later living is something the whole team at Studley Rose is truly passionate about. We’re lucky to have so many fantastic local partners attending the event and we’re looking forward to welcoming them and the community to the home.

“We will also be giving guided tours of Studley Rose at the Care Fayre and answering any questions for those looking to find a care home for themselves or a loved one. Choosing a care home is a big decision, with so much to consider, both emotionally and practically, so it’s important that those making the choice can get a feel for the home and really understand both the process and what the home has to offer. We’re always here to help but we’re hoping the Care Fayre will make this even easier for our Studley community.”

Visitors to the event can get advice and support with:

Paying for care, wills and power of attorney – with Jon-Paul Rougeolle FPFS | IMC | LLAA

Local Social Prescribers

Visiting Angels, Warwickshire – Home care services

Better Together – Companionship services

Modern Mobility – Mobility aids designed to make life easier

Ear Clinic Alcester – Mobile ear clinic

Denturly – Mobile denture specialists

SPC Physiotherapy & Sports Injury Centre

Volunteering support from Warwickshire & Solihull

Community & Voluntary Action

Studley Rose opened in 2021, offering residential and nursing care in a luxury setting. More recently, the home has opened ‘The View’, an exclusive residential care suite, located on the top floor. From personalised care to gourmet dining and enriching events and experiences, The View aims to deliver a feel-good later years’ lifestyle with the security and support from the Studley Rose care community.

For information on Studley Rose’s Care Fayre, please call Paul Turvey on 01527 962 997 or email [email protected].

For more information on Studley Rose, please visit https://macccare.com/our-homes/studley-rose/ or for further information on Macc Care, visit www.macccare.com/.