Studley Entaco Bowls Club bowled over by £600 donation

A bowls club in Studley has received a £600 boost from a retirement housebuilder towards several projects to improve its facilities.

The team behind the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Priory Place on Alcester Road, donated the money to Studley Entaco Bowls Club on Eldorado Close as part of a 12-month sponsorship deal which highlights the company’s commitment to create a positive legacy in the community.

Proudly home to 50 active members, some of whom have competed at county and national competitions, the club has been a prominent feature in the Studley community for more than seven decades. As a Community Amateur Sports Club, it relies solely on fundraising and donations which are used to upgrade its facilities ‘for the benefit of all’.

The club will put the £600 towards several projects including installing a rainwater system, solar panels, and a new driveway.

Studley Entaco Bowls Club Members with their McCarthy Stone's Priory Place Donation

Mike Bell, the match secretary, hopes this will improve the overall member and visitor experience. He comments: “On behalf of Studley Entaco Bowls Club, I want to say a huge thank you to McCarthy Stone for their generous support. Without these kinds of donations, we would struggle to keep our facilities to a high standard – in turn, reducing the quality we offer. This could have a knock-on effect on the club’s future. Together with the support of others, we want to continue to provide an inclusive and friendly meeting place for local people to pursue their love of bowls.”

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director at McCarthy Stone, added: “An important part of what we do here at McCarthy Stone is support local activities and initiatives in the towns and communities in which we build to help create a lasting, positive legacy. Therefore, we’re delighted to lend our support to Studley Entaco Bowls Club by helping to improve its facilities for members and visitors.”

