Success for Stratford Sharks swimmers

Masters (18+) swimmers

This coming weekend, Stratford Sharks Masters swimmers are heading to the 2025 BritishMasters Championships, set to take place from 13–15 June in London.

This elite competition is the highest level of domestic Masters swimming in Great Britain, and the club is proud to have two swimmers qualifying for multiple events.

Ali Skirvin has earned spots in the 50m and 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, and 100m breaststroke, while Neil Truscott will compete in both the 50m and 100m backstroke races. Their qualification for such a prestigious championship showcases the depth and breadth of talent within Stratford Sharks.

Young swimmers

Two of our young swimmers have also qualified for two impressive competitions.

Thirteen-year-old Harry Connor will compete in the 100m breaststroke at the prestigious Aquatics GB Next Generation Championship, formerly the British Summer Championships. This takes place at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre in Sheffield from 19th-25th July.

Harry will then be back at Ponds Forge later in July to join Jacob Smith, 12yrs, at the Swim England Go Cardless National Summer Meet in the 200m breaststroke. Jacob has also qualified for the 100m breaststroke, and 200m individual medley.

The GoCardless Swim England National Summer Meet is Swim England’s biggest domestic swimming event of the year. Their talent and dedication exemplify the characteristics of Stratford Sharks' athletes.

Head Coach, Kim Mortimer expressed pride in the team’s most recent achievements:

"We are incredibly proud of our swimmers, from our Masters competitors to our younger athletes who are stepping onto the national stage. Their dedication, perseverance, and passion for the sport are inspiring. At Stratford Sharks, we believe swimming is not just about winning medals but about personal growth, discipline, and the friendships formed along the way. With the right support, these swimmers can continue reaching new heights and making a positive impact in our community."

Support

Sharks is inviting local businesses to get in contact if they share its commitment to inspiring children and adults to be the best versions of themselves. Businesses can choose to build a longer-term partnership with the team through main club sponsorships or provide one-off support via specific event sponsorship.

These swimmers would welcome support from local businesses to reduce the extensive costs of competition - including donations of kit or provisions, contributions towards travel and accommodation for competitors, and financial aid to cover pool time, coaching, and competition fees.

By investing in Stratford Sharks, local businesses can help to shape confident, resilient, and hardworking individuals—the future leaders and employees of tomorrow. Sponsorship also provides brand visibility while creating meaningful community impact, ensuring young swimmers can continue striving for excellence.

Stratford Sharks swimming club provides training for swimmers from 6 to 60 yrs of age, reinforcing the importance of physical and mental well-being. Through training, teamwork, and perseverance, swimmers build confidence, resilience, and a strong work ethic—valuable traits both in and beyond the pool.

For sponsorship enquiries or more information about Stratford Sharks, please contact [email protected]

