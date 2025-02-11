Success of three-year tree planting programme in the region

Over 275,000 trees have been planted in the West Midlands as part of an ambitious three-year project to benefit the environment and local communities.

The Heart of England Forest, in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Warwick District Council and Wychavon District Council, launched the Trees Call to Action Project (TCAP) in 2022.

The project was set-up to provide vital advice and support for all aspects of tree planting and maintenance, while raising awareness of the benefit of trees in communities throughout the region.

The fund was developed by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) in partnership with the Forestry Commission and was delivered by the Heritage Fund throughout the country.

275,182 trees have been planted over the last three years across Stratford-on-Avon, Warwick, and Wychavon Districts throughout the initiative.

The Heart of England Forest held an event at Gorcott Hill, near Redditch, to celebrate this fantastic achievement with over 30 partners, members of local communities, and landowners.

At the celebration event, a small, new woodland was planted before visitors shared their reflections on the achievements and successes of the project.

This was followed by a performance from theatre company ‘Half a String’, who helped everyone find the epic in the tiny, from the perspective of an acorn.

Andy Parsons, Chief Executive at the Heart of England Forest, said: “We were given a grant of £499,446 from the Trees Call to Action Fund to enable us to work together with the District Councils of Stratford-on-Avon, Warwick, and Wychavon, on a three-year project to support and deliver tree planting across our local landscape and community spaces.

“Increasing tree cover is vital to help address the climate and biodiversity emergencies, since a lack of trees and woodland impacts negatively on nature, people’s health, and the environment.

“Thanks to the project, more people in our communities across the West Midlands will have greater access to trees to feel more connected with nature which, as we found out during Covid, is really important for everyone’s wellbeing.

“This collaboration with communities and landowners involved organising hedge laying and orchard maintenance training for volunteers, so there is a further legacy element to this project as well.

“To have planted over 275,000 trees is a significant achievement, made possible by working in partnership with Stratford-on-Avon, Warwick, and Wychavon District Councils to amplify action and engagement across the region. My thanks go to everyone who was involved.”