Summer festivities kick off at Amazon in Rugby

Employees from Amazon in Rugby attended the site’s annual summer celebration this week with their friends and families.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festivities mark the end of a busy period for Amazon colleagues delivering smiles for people across the UK.

Attendees marked the occasion with face-painting, fun fair rides and a petting zoo, arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Davies, a team member at Amazon in Rugby who attended the summer party, spoke about the event: “Today was one of the best summer celebrations yet. We had a blast with the fun fair rides and I’m very thankful to my colleagues who organised everything. It’s always nice to know our work together is appreciated, and a chance to celebrate all we’ve achieved in the first half of the year is welcomed.”

The festivities were arranged as a thank you to the team for going above and beyond in their work for customers throughout the year.

Senior Operations Manager at Amazon Rugby Mark Gibney added: “Our summer party is a highlight in the calendar for us, and an opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to inclusion and fun in our workplace. Our team thoroughly enjoyed bringing their friends and families along, which definitely added to the excitement. Here’s to a brilliant day that will set us up for a fantastic second half of the year.”