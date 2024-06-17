Summer Fete & Tea Party raises £2,200 for The Shakespeare Hospice
The fete featured a variety of attractions including traditional games, a raffle with exciting prizes, a tombola, live music, and an array of stalls selling homemade goods.
The fete was formally opened by the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon and local magician, Angus Baskerville. Visitors were treated to impressive performances from the Flowers of Ilmington Morris Dancers and Ukesaway – an Alcester-based ukulele group. There was also a fascinating demonstration by The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.
Bridget Richards, Events and Community Fundraiser at The Shakespeare Hospice, expressed her gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the event. "We are overwhelmed by the generosity and community spirit shown at our Summer Fete and Tea Party. The funds raised will make a significant difference in helping us continue to provide essential care and support to our patients and their loved ones. We offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this event such a memorable and successful day."
As The Shakespeare Hospice celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the success of the summer fete and tea party is a testament to the continued support from the local community. These funds will contribute to the Hospice's ongoing efforts to deliver compassionate and high-quality care.
The Shakespeare Hospice invites everyone to continue this spirit of generosity by hosting their own tea party in support of the Hospice. Whether it's a small gathering with friends and family or a larger community event, every effort makes a difference. To find out more about how to organise your own tea party and support The Shakespeare Hospice, please visit The Shakespeare Hospice's website: Www.theshakespearehospice.org.uk/support-us/25th-anniversary/
