Summer Fete & Tea Party raises £2,200 for The Shakespeare Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shakespeare Hospice held its Summer Fete and Tea Party on Saturday 15th June raising an impressive £2,200. The event, which took place at the Hospice’s base in Shottery, saw a fantastic turnout from the local community who came together to enjoy an afternoon of fun, entertainment, and delicious treats, all in support of a worthy cause.

The fete featured a variety of attractions including traditional games, a raffle with exciting prizes, a tombola, live music, and an array of stalls selling homemade goods.

The fete was formally opened by the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon and local magician, Angus Baskerville. Visitors were treated to impressive performances from the Flowers of Ilmington Morris Dancers and Ukesaway – an Alcester-based ukulele group. There was also a fascinating demonstration by The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridget Richards, Events and Community Fundraiser at The Shakespeare Hospice, expressed her gratitude to everyone who participated and supported the event. "We are overwhelmed by the generosity and community spirit shown at our Summer Fete and Tea Party. The funds raised will make a significant difference in helping us continue to provide essential care and support to our patients and their loved ones. We offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this event such a memorable and successful day."

Visitors enjoying The Shakespeare Hospice's Summer Fete and Tea Party

As The Shakespeare Hospice celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the success of the summer fete and tea party is a testament to the continued support from the local community. These funds will contribute to the Hospice's ongoing efforts to deliver compassionate and high-quality care.