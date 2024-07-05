Summer of fun on the menu at Draycote Water

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From free nature trails, to family fun days, to peaceful nature walks, Severn Trent is putting on a summer of fun this July and August to help people explore its beauty spots that are right on the doorsteps including Draycote Water.

With the summer holidays nearly here, people will be looking to venture into the great outdoors a bit more and the water company is encouraging everyone to find out more about its visitor sites – with lots of free activities aimed at getting families out in nature.

Nestled in the heart of Warwickshire, Draycote Water is a 240-hectare reservoir and country park that draws its water from River Leam and offers a whole host of activities, walks and volunteering opportunities for everyone to take part in.

This summer will be no exception when an array of activities will be going ahead for all the family to enjoy including a free nature trail, a family fun day and a running festival.

Draycote Water

For those looking for a leisurely stroll or a jog, there is a flat five-mile tarmac pavement around the reservoir (dogs are not allowed on the reservoir trail). Our dog friendly 24-acre country park provides plenty of space to play games and enjoy the outdoors. The Hensborough Hill top provides spectacular views and is a great place for a picnic and Draycote is also perfect for cycling.

It is also a haven for wildlife and is perfect for twitchers looking for a bit of birdwatching.

Those looking for something a bit more adventurous and to make a splash, sailing and windsurfing opportunities are on offer for all ages and abilities. To book a lesson contact Draycote Sailing Club. Membership to the sailing club is also on offer for avid sailors.

Debbie Dean, Visitor Site Manager, said: “Draycote Water is a place for everyone to enjoy, whether that’s a family looking for a day out, wildlife enthusiasts or those looking for a bit of exercise and some fresh air.

“There is so much to see and do on the site, we hope the great British weather holds out and we look forward to welcoming lots of you to see what’s on offer over the coming months.”

Draycote, one of Severn Trent’s biggest reservoirs, provides drinking water to thousands of homes across Warwickshire and is also the perfect day out that welcomes thousands of visitors every year.

Under the calm, steady surface of the water, lays a trove of hidden treasures that expertly manoeuvre millions of litres of water from the reservoir to the treatment works next door ready to head to customer taps.

Built back in 1969, the depth of the reservoir is a cool 20m or 70ft deep, which is roughly as tall as 5 double decker buses and holds over 22 million litres of water. Draycote is the biggest body of water in Warwickshire.

The company has recently completed an investment of £15m to install siphons that allow the reservoir to be drawn down quickly in the unlikely event of an emergency – ensuring the safety of the reservoir.