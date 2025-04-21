Super slimmers in Rugby raise over £12k for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rugby Slimming World members have raised an estimated £12000 for Cancer Research UK by donating clothes they have slimmed out of to the charity’s shops.

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw event takes place annually in Slimming World groups across the UK, with members donating clothes that no longer fit, along with other good quality items such as shoes, accessories and homeware.

Due to the amazing slimming success achieved within Rugby’s 22 weekly Slimming World sessions, local Consultants and members gathered 407 bags (worth £25-£30 each) which were collected from the Benn Hall Car Park on behalf of the Charity this week.

Slimming World Consultant Gemma Deering says: “The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw not only raises money for this great cause, but also remind members of the non-scale victories - such as changing clothes sizes and body shapes - that happen in the background as they lose weight. Members can be confident that they’ll no longer need the larger clothes as Slimming World’s Food Optimising plan is designed to teach members healthy habits that will last a lifetime, without going hungry or depriving themselves of their favourite treats.”

A fully loaded van on its way to Cancer Research UK shops, thanks to Rugby Slimming World members.

Last year, Slimming World raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are hoping to make this year even bigger and better!

The company also sponsors Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life series, with the local Warwickshire event taking place at Stoneleigh Park on 17th May.

Slimming World groups are held across Rugby, six days a week. For more information about your local group, please visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.