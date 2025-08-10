The theatre scene is relatively quiet in August. But there is a ready audience for the right productions. Tread the Boards [TTB] at The Attic have tapped in to that with their superb The Wizard of Oz.

The Wizard of Oz performed at The Attic Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, Friday 08 August [until 30 August].

Superb production will keep children amused in the summer holidays

The theatre scene is relatively quiet in August. But there is a ready audience for the right productions. Tread the Boards [TTB] at The Attic have tapped in to that with their superb The Wizard of Oz.

Owen Watts, Emily Tietz, Emmeline Tietz, John-Robert Partridge

Under the shrewd direction of John-Robert Partridge [JP], TTB has come up with new ways of telling a familiar story. The story started in Kansas on the family’s farm. All the cast, who all took several parts apart from Emily Tietz as Dorothy, maintained good accents of the American mid-west.

Set designer Adam Clarke cleverly used folding screens on the back wall, to allow several changes of location, the first of which was when Dorothy found herself transported to Oz.These were easily and swiftly accomplished by the cast and the story flowed briskly. Emily played her part superbly, showing determination that she and her friends would achieve their goals.

Dorothy had several companions on her journey, each very different so that we were treated to a kaleidoscope of characters. JP was outstanding as the floppy Scarecrow with crazily hypermobile limbs and comical facial expressions as he hoped to find a brain. Owen Watts as Tin Man gave the role a suitable melancholy as someone looking for a heart so that he could find love. His costume was a masterpiece of invention. Emmeline Braefield was the Lion who lacked courage, and gave her character bathos with fake bravado hiding a timid disposition.

This was a summer pantomime by any other name and Rosie Coles as Glinda, the good witch with glamour and gentleness, and Abigail Brennan as the Wicked Witch of the West, filled the necessary roles of good and evil with solidly assured performances. Pete Meredith sang wonderfully in the role of The Wizard. Elliott Wallis composed original songs and music which enhanced the play, whilst Kat Murray’s astute coordination of the lighting augmented the atmosphere in each scene.

The full house, with numerous family groups of all ages, left with happy chatter, a tribute to the quality of this TTB production. It has a long run until the end of August and is guaranteed to be a real family-pleaser and a sanity-saver in the summer holidays.

Tickets from theattictheatre.co.uk