Support The Myton Hospices and get involved with their Summer of Sport
Whether you’re a football fan and are watching every game in the Euros, or you are getting your fix of sport with a little bit of everything that the Olympics and Paralympics offer, there is something for everyone to enjoy this summer.
With your support, Myton are hoping to raise £5,000 during this Summer of Sport so that they can be there for our patients and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire, now and in the future. You can help in a number of ways whilst enjoying the Summer of Sport…
Here’s some great ideas to get you started on the fundraising trail:
1. Host a Sports Day – at school, in the office, or in the community – obviously featuring the egg and spoon race, three-legged race and wheelbarrow race for starters
2. Dress-down Sportswear Day
3. Football or Olympic Games Quiz
4. Sporting Sweepstake – utilising Myton’s Tote cards or create your own to coincide with the Euros or Olympics
5. Sporting Bake Off – can you make the best looking, and tasting, sporting cake?
6. Host a five-a-side tournament – with colleagues from your office, or team up with other companies to add a competitive edge
These are just a few ideas to give you inspiration but Myton will be delighted with whatever you choose to do, as long as it fits with the #MytonSummerofSport theme! If you have any fundraising ideas of your own, they will be happy to provide additional support for your events.
It’s going to be a fabulous Summer of Sport so get your colleagues, friends, family or school mates involved! The Myton Hospices is a charity and this year they need to raise £11 million of the £14.3 million it costs to continue providing their services free of charge to patients and their loved ones. Every pound raised really does make a big difference, they can’t wait to see how you incorporate your love of sport with fundraising for Myton!
You can register your interest and request a fundraising pack online at www.mytonhospice.org/sport