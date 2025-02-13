Supporting veterans – Stratford-upon-Avon care home secures prestigious accreditation

A Stratford-upon-Avon care home has been recognised for its standards of person-centred care for veterans.

Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, has officially received ‘Veteran Friendly’ status and are now welcoming veterans to their monthly fish and chips event and community café.

The Veteran Friendly Framework (VFF) is a collaboration between Armed Forces charities Royal Star & Garter and Royal British Legion, and NHS Veterans’ Covenant Healthcare Alliance (VCHA), with funding support from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

To achieve their Veteran Friendly status, Ambleside was required to meet eight standards. These included: noting Armed Forces status within care plans; addressing social isolation; and signposting to support services, such as their local Royal British Legion branch, and other charities that provide support for veterans or partners of veterans.

Ambleside supports veterans through a range of activities, including a veteran fish and chips event, held on the first Friday of the month. Three team members are now officially Service Champions for the Armed Forces Network and care plans now include veteran cards for each resident.

Susan Kelly, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “We’re so proud to have become a VFF-approved care home.

“We pride ourselves on being warm and inclusive to all, and with so many veterans in our home, it was important for us to ensure we can provide the right environment for them to lead fulfilling lives. We’ve learnt so much in the process and have already started implementing activities such as our monthly veteran fish and chips event.

“The entire team has been working tirelessly to achieve the accreditation, and I’d like to say a big thank you to all of them. We’re looking forward to welcoming more veterans from the community into our home!”

For more information on Ambleside, please call Customer Relations Manager Staci Reeson, on 01789 868 298, or email [email protected]

For more information about Ambleside, visit careuk.com/ambleside

Ambleside is a state-of-the-art care home which provides full-time residential and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable its residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon, and there is plenty of space, both indoors and out, for relaxation and recreation.