Surrender knives and weapons 'no questions asked' at Rugby Police drop-in sessions

People are invited to surrender knives and weapons to Rugby Police ‘no questions asked’.

Knife surrender bins will be available at Rugby Rural Central’s pop-in sessions on Thursday (May 16) in Ryton-on-Dunsmore between 10am-12pm in the village hall and Binley Woods between 12pm-2pm at The Cafe in the Park.

A police spokesman said: “Spread the word and feel free to come and use the bin.

"If you’re not in the area feel free to pop into Rugby Police Station where there is a bin also located.

Knives recovered in an amnesty. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

“If you are worried and want help to keep either a young person or yourself safe, you can contact the following organisations: Childline counsellors can support young people 24 hours a day, you can call them on 0800 1111; The Prince’s Trust can help provide support and opportunities for young people.