Surrender knives and weapons 'no questions asked' at Rugby Police drop-in sessions
Knife surrender bins will be available at Rugby Rural Central’s pop-in sessions on Thursday (May 16) in Ryton-on-Dunsmore between 10am-12pm in the village hall and Binley Woods between 12pm-2pm at The Cafe in the Park.
A police spokesman said: “Spread the word and feel free to come and use the bin.
"If you’re not in the area feel free to pop into Rugby Police Station where there is a bin also located.
“If you are worried and want help to keep either a young person or yourself safe, you can contact the following organisations: Childline counsellors can support young people 24 hours a day, you can call them on 0800 1111; The Prince’s Trust can help provide support and opportunities for young people.
“Always call 999 if you are worried someone is at risk. The police are there to help and keep you safe.”