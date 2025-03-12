Swapping screen time for play time - Warwickshire School puts play at the heart of curriculum

St Nicholas Church of England Primary School, led by Head Teacher Laura Newell, is on a mission to put play at the heart of its curriculum.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent report by the University of Reading revealed that children's outdoor playtime has declined by 50% over the last generation. Additionally, UK children are now spending over six hours per day on screens while only receiving an average of five hours of outdoor social play per week.

In contrast, at St Nicholas, play makes up an impressive 20% of the school day, ensuring pupils benefit from active and enriching experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recognising the fundamental role of play in childhood development, the school has embraced the OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) approach to ensure every child has access to high-quality play opportunities. As a testament to their commitment, St Nicholas has been awarded the prestigious Platinum OPAL Award, placing them in the top 2% of schools nationally for prioritising play.

Play is 20% of the day at St Nicholas CofE Primary School in Alcester

The school’s extensive playgrounds are filled with scenes of creative cooking in the mud kitchen, go-karting and scooter riding, adventurous den-building, teamwork in the sandpit, outdoor art, dancing, singing, and even ice exploration.

The school's commitment to play-based learning is fully supported by parents, who have contributed by providing waterproofs and wellies, donating resources for play, and fundraising for new initiatives.

St Nicholas has taken significant steps to create an environment where all children can engage in stimulating and developmentally beneficial activities during playtime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Research-backed OPAL initiatives demonstrate that children are happier, more creative, and develop essential life skills when play is a central part of their school experience. The school has introduced a forest school, a mud kitchen, and improved playground facilities, further enhancing opportunities for imaginative and unstructured play.

Through the OPAL approach, playtime at St Nicholas has become a vital learning experience. Children are not only more physically active but also develop critical skills such as cooperation, teamwork, problem-solving, and perseverance. Play is no longer just a break from learning, it is an integral part of their growth, turning them into motivated and enthusiastic builders, engineers, explorers, and designers.

“We believe that play is fundamental to a child’s development, and that’s why we continue to place it at the heart of our curriculum,” said Head Teacher Laura Newell.

“By embedding play into our school culture, we are providing our students with opportunities to develop essential life skills in a natural and enjoyable way. The OPAL program led by Mrs Hartley has already made a significant impact, and we are excited to continue expanding our play initiatives.

"By swapping screen time for play time, we have seen huge benefits to our pupils’ mental wellbeing, mood, behaviour and engagement inside the classroom.”