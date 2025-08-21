Sweet success: MP delights in judging care home’s baking competition at Stratford-on-Avon visit

HC-One’s Haywood Lodge Care Home in Mappleborough Green, Studley, was visited on Tuesday, August 19, by MP for Stratford-on-Avon, Manuela Perteghella.

Residents and colleagues of the HC-One owned care home enjoyed meeting their MP and chatting to her about what life is like at Haywood Lodge Care Home – which is an integral part of the local Mappleborough Green community.

MP Manuela enjoyed a tour round the 66 bedded residential and residential dementia care home, including the spacious bedrooms with fitted furniture and ensuite facilities; cosy cinema room complete with popcorn machine; library, on-site hair and beauty salon and botanical garden rooms and serene quiet lounges. Manuela even had the prestigious honour of judging and deciding the winner of the home’s bake-off competition.

Georgia Cooney, Home Manager at HC-One’s Haywood Lodge Care Home, commented: “Manuela Perteghella’s visit was incredibly meaningful for our residents, colleagues, and the wider community. It opened the door for honest, constructive conversations about the key issues affecting those living and working in care. Our residents truly valued the opportunity to engage with Manuela, sharing their stories, raising concerns, and discussing possible solutions. We’re deeply grateful for her time, interest, and genuine commitment to understanding the needs of our home and the care sector as a whole.”

MP Manuela Perteghella at HC-One’s Haywood Lodge Care Home with resident

MP for Stratford-on-Avon, Manuela Perteghella, said: "It was very lovely to visit Haywood Lodge and meet with residents and the team, and talk about the various activities and services available at the care home. It was an absolute joy to judge the cake competition. Well done to all the bakers!"