Swim-ply the best! Talent and dedication pays off for artistic Rugby athletes

Exceptional Rugby swimmers won 14 medals when they took part in a competition held at Walsall Gala Baths.

Rugby Artistic Swimming Club showcased exceptional talent and dedication at the recent Regional Age Groups competition.

The event marked a successful start to the season, with athletes gaining valuable experience and earning well-deserved accolades for their hard work – securing 14 medals for the club which included 6 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals.

It was an early start to the day for the Rugby’s 12 and under youth swimmers who participated in the individual figure competition, seeing fantastic successes with Lola Huett taking silver and Frankie Klym securing bronze in the highly competitive youth age group.

In the combination teams events, the club saw gold medal success for the 13 to 15 years (Division 2) Beetlejuice routine as Saranne Black, Amelie Jeary, Mellinda Bogdanova, Isobelle Watkins, Lucy Gates and Darcey Townsend gave a solid performance.

Beating Birmingham to the gold in the 13 to 15 years (Division 1) category, Rugby’s team of Emily Babb, Isabella Franks, Mabel Chapman, Ayla King, Alice Pavlova, Leah Anstruther, Isabel Strain, Ruth Ho, Sophia Myronova, Jemima Parkinson and Daisy Jenkins put in an amazing performance – with both clubs unexpectedly choosing to swim to the iconic Six the Musical.

And ‘Another One Bites the Dust’ with gold for the 15+ year (Division 2) squad – with an electrifying swim to the theme tune of 90’s cult TV show, Gladiators from Chloe Barrett-Leafe, Rebecca Harper, Natalia Rodrigues, Sophie Henry, Georgina Stoddart, Isabella Flaig, Daisy Clark, Kara Duckett, Beatrice Banks and Poppy Jenkins.

A bronze medal was secured by our 13 to 18 years (Division 1) team for their Blues Brothers Routine. Great efforts from Annika Reddy, Katie Green, Daniel Rodrigues, Esther Tovey-Keane, Holly Biddulph and Connie Long.

In the youngest age group, the 12U Division 1 team swam to a fun and lively ‘Tell Me Ma’ some competing for the very first time, and came away with a silver medal and a great first performance for Mila Colledge, Erin Bloomfield, Payton Gaskin, Izzy Rycroft, Elise Kelly, Olivia Bottger, Esme Ravenhall, Lily Bartholomew, Katerina Myronova and Elizabeth Silk.

It was another gold for Beetlejuice, this time with the 13 to 15 years Free Team and swimmers Huett, Klym, Molly Doolin and Keva Ennis storming to victory.

Next up were the 13 to 15 years solos where Doolin and Ennis took gold and silver respectively for their strong routines, plus an incredible performance from Huett and Klym in the 13 to 15 years Duet saw Rugby’s final Gold for the day secured.

Doolin secured silver in the 13 to 15 years duet category working with her partner from the Bramcote Aquastars swimming club, based in Nottingham.

In the 12u Duet category it was silver for swimmers Lottie Wilkins, Sophie Croft and reserve Caitlin-Rose Smith with their Hairspray routine and it was a silver medal also for 12 years and under, (Division 2) ‘Team Jump’; comprising Wilkins, Croft, Smith, Amelia Storr, Elsa Gaskin, Catherine Yu, Izzy Maglione and Seren Humphry.

Anyone of any age interested in trying artistic swimming should contact Rugby’s head coach Hannah Secher at: [email protected] or visit: www.rugbysynchro.co.uk