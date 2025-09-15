Sycamores care home in Leamington Spa shines a light on resident wellbeing with innovative lighting system

John Bullock, Ed Russell, Dr Shelley James who have worked together on the project

WCS Care introduces specialist circadian lighting to support residents living with dementia in a first-of-its-kind retrofit for a local care home.

WCS Care has introduced an innovative lighting system at Sycamores care home in Sydenham, Leamington Spa - making it the first care home in the area, and the UK, to retrofit a new circadian lighting system into an older building to improve the wellbeing of residents, especially those living with dementia.

The new lights, which mimic natural daylight patterns, have already led to significant improvements in residents’ sleep, mood, and interaction. Changing from bright white light in the day to warm, low, candlelight in the evening - just as sunlight does – the lights align with the body’s natural rhythm, or circadian cycle.

“In one of our residents, we saw daytime sleeping drop dramatically, and they became more engaged and relaxed,” said Ed Russell, Chief Executive of WCS Care. “We’re seeing calmer evenings, fewer incidents of distress, and much more meaningful engagement between residents and carers.”

Photo taken partway through the install when the top floor had not had their lights upgraded to the circadian but the middle and ground floors had.

Using a recognised observational tool developed by Bradford University called Dementia Care Mapping (DCM) the positive impacts for residents have been undeniable with WCS Care recording a 58% reduction in daytime sleeping, a 470% increase in social interaction, and a 360% improvement in overall mood. The impacts are particularly noticeable in people living with dementia, who are often more sensitive to external factors.

WCS Care, a not-for-profit organisation running 13 homes across Warwickshire, worked with lighting specialists, researchers and designers to install the system without any rewiring - an important factor in older buildings like Sycamores care home. The new lights were simply fitted in place of existing ones and communicate wirelessly, adjusting automatically throughout the day.

This simple but powerful change is already having a big impact, transforming the feel of the home for both residents and staff. One carer at Sycamores said: “It’s made such a difference. It feels calmer and more homely - residents are more relaxed and like themselves, and therefore so are we.”

WCS Care hopes that by showing what’s possible, more homes across the region will be inspired to use the power of light to support the health and wellbeing of their residents, and staff. The charity now plans on rolling out this impactful lighting to all 13 of their care homes.

To find out more about WCS Care, visit www.wcs-care.co.uk, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wcscare or on Instagram by searching @wcs_care.