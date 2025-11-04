SYDNI walks for Pudsey

Helen Jones, Centre Manager and Dan Sambal BBC CWR

The SYDNI Centre in Sydenham, Leamington Spa were delighted to host BBC Coventry & Warwickshire Radio today (Tuesday) as Vic Minett presented her morning show live.

Vic spent the morning at SYDNI and managed to chat to many of the community users at SYDNI to find out just why they come to the Centre and why they enjoy the activities and the services provided.

BBC Children in Need's Pudsey Bear had also set the presenters the challenge of walking three-legged around Warwickshire to raise money. Centre Manager, Helen Jones was delighted to lend a leg, as she walked with Dan from the town centre to The SYDNI Centre.

Both were met by a great crowd of supporters and cheered into the centre for their efforts. Well done everyone! Please donate at bbc.co.uk/walk