T Levels Week: NWSLC showcases career-focused routes for young people

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is celebrating T Levels Week by highlighting the success and growth of its T Level programmes – career-focused qualifications that combine classroom learning with real industry experience.

T Levels Week is an annual event designed to highlight T Levels as world-class technical qualifications, raise awareness among employers and learners and celebrate the achievements of students, providers and industry partners taking part in the programme.

Delivered in partnership with leading employers and universities, NWSLC’s T Levels offer young people a high-quality technical education that prepares them for skilled employment, higher apprenticeships or university-level study.

NWSLC offers T Levels in a wide range of subject areas including business, computing, engineering and manufacturing, digital and gaming, media, childcare, health and social care and education.

As part of its commitment to supporting regional and national workforce needs, NWSLC is working with Coventry University on a project funded by the Office for Students (OfS) to help tackle NHS staffing shortages.

The collaboration is creating new routes from Health T Levels directly into Level 6 healthcare apprenticeships at Coventry University, supporting the six most understaffed professions within the NHS.

Marion Plant, OBE FCGI, Principal and Chief Executive of NWSLC, said: “T Levels are transforming the way young people prepare for their future careers. They combine the best of technical and academic learning with invaluable work placements that build confidence and capability.

“Through our partnerships with employers and universities we are creating direct pathways from college into skilled employment and higher education – particularly in vital sectors like healthcare.”

Students studying the Health T Level at NWSLC’s Nuneaton and Wigston campuses benefit from expert teaching, cutting-edge facilities and strong employer links through industry placements. The course covers essential topics including health and safety, clinical practice, anatomy and physiology and infection prevention, while offering specialist pathways in adult nursing, midwifery, mental health, care of children and young people, therapy teams and dental nursing.

T Levels are equivalent to three A Levels and include an extended industry placement, allowing students to apply their learning in a real-world environment and gain a competitive edge when entering the workforce.

To find out more about NWSLC’s T Level courses, visit: www.nwslc.ac.uk/t-levels