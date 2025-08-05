Talented carpenter from Kenilworth reaches semi-finals in national competition

Gavin Tutton from Kenilworth is through to the semi-final stage of the search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson

Gavin will now battle it out against over 40 other semi-finalists where the overall winner will take home £20,000/€20,000 prize bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Gavin Tutton, a carpenter from Kenilworth, has beaten stiff competition to secure a semi-final place in Screwfix’s search for the UK’s Top Tradesperson, which is now in its 16th year.

Gavin, 40, who owns Gavin Tutton Carpentry has worked as a carpenter for 21 years. Professionalism and dedication are what set Gavin apart from the hundreds of entries from tradespeople across the UK and Ireland.

From learning a new skill, to tackling a new challenge, Gavin is continually pushing to improve and always goes above and beyond for customers, getting the most satisfaction from seeing their reactions once a job is complete. With a wealth of experience, Gavin now wants to use his journey to inspire others and showcase just how rewarding a career in the trade can be.

The semi-final stage will see Gavin compete against over 40 other tradespeople, presenting their skills and story to judges from Screwfix. The semi-finalists will be whittled down to just ten before advancing to the national final at Screwfix Live in September.

And it’s at Screwfix Live after being put through their paces by a panel of industry experts, that one winner will be crowned Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2025 and take home a £20,000/€20,000 trade bundle of tools, tech, and training.

Gavin says: “When I heard that I had been successful in getting to the semi-final stage of the Screwfix Top Tradesperson competition I was shocked. It’s an honour to compete against such talented individuals, and I’m excited to share my story with the judges. I’m passionate about carpentry and look forward to showcasing my skills.”

A chance to join the Hall of Fame

This year’s successful winner will join the likes of the current Top Tradesperson, plumber Mohammed Rahman, and 2023 winner Astrid Arnold in the growing Screwfix Hall of Fame.

Jack Wallace, Marketing Director at Screwfix, added: “Now in its 16th year, our search for the UK and Ireland’s Top Tradesperson continues to highlight the exceptional talent within the trade industry. This year’s entries have been truly inspiring, and I wish all semi-finalists the best of luck as they compete for this year’s title.”