Taylor Wimpey brings new homes to Stretton-on-Dunsmore

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey West Midlands is launching a new development in Stretton-on-Dunsmore, with work underway to deliver 55 homes.

The development will be launching from Connells estate agents based in Rugby on Friday, September 26, with a dedicated Taylor Wimpey sales team available on-site at Squires Cross in the coming weeks.

Squires Cross will provide a mix of two, three, and four-bedroom homes. The homes will include a range of sustainable features designed to minimise environmental impact. These include PV panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

The development will also be home to a range of wildlife and ecology features including bird and bat boxes, bug hotels, hedgehog highways and log piles, all encouraging a welcoming environment for local wildlife and fauna.

An artist impression of the Squires Cross development

Ben Walker, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey West Midlands, said: “We are delighted to bring new homes to Stretton-on-Dunsmore. Launching Squires Cross marks an exciting time for us, and this village development promises to be a wonderful place for individuals and families to live. We’re hopeful that Squires Cross will become a vibrant and friendly community.

“There will be a mix of detached, semi-detached and terraced homes, giving a wide range of options for first-time buyers, those with homes to sell and downsizers alike. The homes will benefit from the latest technology in respect of insulation, low maintenance and sustainability.

“We hope Squires Cross will have something on offer to cater to all residents. We are expecting a lot of interest and would encourage anyone wanting to move to the area to visit Connells estate agents during launch weekend, or register their interest on our website.”