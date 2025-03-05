Taylor Wimpey brings World Book Day magic to Warwick school with author visit

In celebration of World Book Day, Heathcote Primary School pupils in Warwick enjoyed a visit from local author Rosie Pickering, thanks to Taylor Wimpey Midlands.

Celebrated annually on March 6, World Book Day encourages children to discover the joy of reading and fosters a lifelong love of books and literature.

Taking place on Wednesday, March 5, the interactive author visit saw Rosie delight pupils by reading from her popular picture book, The Jumblebees.

The day began with an engaging assembly for Reception, Year 1, and Year 2 pupils, where Rosie introduced her stories and shared her love of storytelling. Individual class visits followed, where she captivated the children with her readings and encouraged their creativity through interactive activities.

Rosie Pickering reading to pupils at Heathcote Primary School

Anna Cowcher, Assistant Headteacher at Heathcote Primary School, said: “We were thrilled to welcome Rosie to the school for World Book Day. The children were totally engaged with her stories and loved the chance to hear from a real author.Thank you to Taylor Wimpey Midlands for organising a wonderful activity for our pupils!”

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “World Book Day is a great opportunity to celebrate books and reading and, as part of our commitment to giving back to the communities in which we build, we were delighted to organise a special author visit from Rosie. We were particularly excited to support a local, upcoming author, and we hope the pupils have fond memories of the day for years to come.”

