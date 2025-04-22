Taylor Wimpey donate egg-cellent Easter treats to children at UHCW

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has donated over 115 Easter eggs to children staying at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire this Easter.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hospital has three children's wards, taking care of children from infant to adolescence.

The donation was accepted by UHCW Charity, the registered Charity for UHCW NHS Trust, which was set up in 1996 to make things better for staff, patients and their families when staying or working at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel O’Brien, Fundraising Manager. said: “We are so grateful to Taylor Wimpey Midlands for this kind Easter donation, which has now been distributed across our three children's wards. It’s important for us to be able to spread what joy we can for the children and their families in our hospital throughout the year, making sure their spirits are kept high when staying with us. It also reminds them that their community is thinking of them, which is key. Thank you again to all involved and we’re sure our patients will enjoy!”

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire receiving the donation of Easter eggs.

The housebuilder is building homes in Coventry and Warwickshire and this donation is part of a commitment to supporting the communities around its developments.

Matt Kendall, Sales & Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands said: “We are delighted to be able to make this donation to a hospital which is at the heart of the local community. Spending time in hospital with a child at any time of year is incredibly difficult but even more so during special occasions such as Easter where families typically come together and create special memories at home. We hope those at the hospital can enjoy a chocolatey treat this Easter!”

For more information about UHCW Charity, please visit their website at: https://www.uhcwcharity.org/