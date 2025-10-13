Taylor Wimpey donates life saving defibrillator to Shipston Lodge Nursing Home

Shipston First Responders Team Coordinator, Stuart, with Shipston Lodge Nursing Home Manager, Gabriella.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands is pleased to have donated a public access defibrillator (PAD) to Shipston Lodge Nursing Home via Shipston First Responders, which will benefit the community and surrounding local area.

As part of a joint initiative with the British Heart Foundation (BHF), the homebuilder is donating potentially life-saving PAD’s to communities around the UK to help people who suffer from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

Since 2019, the BHF has worked with Taylor Wimpey to train its employees in CPR skills and provide every one of their building sites in the UK with a defibrillator. As part of its commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in and around the areas in which it builds, Taylor Wimpey is donating the defibrillators to communities when their developments are completed.

Taylor Wimpey worked closely with Shipston First Responders on the donation to ensure that it was placed in a central and accessible location within the community. As a result, Shipston Lodge Nursing Home was chosen as the new home for the defibrillator, which will now be kept there under the care of the First Responders. The defibrillator was officially handed over to the team, who will oversee its install, use and maintenance while it is located within the community.

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “It’s so important to us that we give something back to the communities in which we build. Our partnership with the British Heart Foundation is vitally important in helping to ensure that more defibrillators are available for people who might need them and we are proud to be able to help make this equipment readily accessible in Shipston on Stour.”

Stuart Eastbury, of Shipston First Responders, said: “More than 30,000 people suffer a cardiac arrest outside of hospital every year, but less than one in ten survive. More lives could be saved if more people felt confident performing CPR and using a public access defibrillator. We are thrilled that Taylor Wimpey has supported our community by donating a public access defibrillator to be kept at Shipston Lodge nursing home.”

For more information on CPR, defibrillators and out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, or how you can help BHF create a Nation of Lifesavers, visit https://www.bhf.org.uk/cpr

Further information about The Circuit is available at https://www.thecircuit.uk/