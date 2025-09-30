Taylor Wimpey donates meals to Warwick foodbank

Rachell Saysell (Taylor Wimpey) delivering the food donation to Warwick District Foodbank.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has supported Warwick District Foodbank for the fourth year running, donating 124.5kg of food as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the communities surrounding its Warwick developments, Tournament Park and The Asps.

The foodbank aims to combat food poverty for people in crisis in Warwick, Leamington Spa and Kenilworth by providing three days' worth of nutritious emergency food to those referred to them.

Over a few weeks, Taylor Wimpey collected food and monetary donations at its head office in Warwick, gathering enough supplies for 40 parcels of emergency food for three days, along with a £55 boost for another food shop.

Miriam Bowen, Warehouse Manager and Session Leader at Warwick District Foodbank, said: “We are very grateful to Taylor Wimpey Midlands for their ongoing support. This time of year often sees our supplies run low, and September is especially busy as the families we support face back-to-school costs on top of already stretched budgets. We rely on and appreciate the support of local businesses and Taylor Wimpey Midlands always delivers at our most critical times. A big thank you to everyone who contributed.”

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are delighted to have supported Warwick District Foodbank again this year. We hope our donation will help families facing food poverty at what is already a financially difficult time of year, especially during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”

To find out more about Taylor Wimpey’s Warwick developments, Tournament Park and The Asps, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/tournament-park and www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/the-asps