Taylor Wimpey lends a helping hand to Dogs Trust in Kenilworth

To support local causes in the area, staff from Taylor Wimpey Midlands have been volunteering at Dogs Trust Kenilworth.

Six of the housebuilder’s staff members spent the day at the rehoming centre on Honiley road, getting stuck in and helping out with a variety of tasks from dog handling to fence painting the sensory area.

They also got a tour of the facility, walked some of the dogs and spoke to several staff members on the work they do to help the animals when they arrive at the centre.

The centre can house over 100 dogs, with staff dedicated to helping each one be rehabilitated and find a forever home. The team works tirelessly to help the dogs in their care with their healthcare and training needs, to ensure they are in the best place to find their new homes.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is located close to the housebuilder’s The Asps development in Warwick. Taylor Wimpey Midlands also donated over £200 to support the centre in its ongoing work for the animals.

Matt Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “As part of our community initiatives, we are continually looking for ways to support the charities surrounding our developments.

“We had a fantastic day at the Kenilworth centre, not only getting to meet all the animals, but also seeing first hand how the brilliant team work tirelessly to support the dogs’ rehabilitation and road to a new home. We look forward to continuing to volunteer our time over the months ahead.”

For more information on the Dogs Trust Kenilworth, please visit: