Taylor Wimpey makes donation to Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has made a £500 donation to Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank as part of the housebuilder’s Community Chest competition for its Raveloe Gardens development.

Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank provides relief for members of the local community by organising donations of essential food items such as milk, bread, eggs as well as, toiletries and clothing.

Hosting monthly pop ups at St James’ Church, the foodbank welcomes residents throughout Bulkington to its monthly pop up stand at St James’ Church on School Road, CV12 9JB, which usually takes place once a month on the third Saturday from 11am-12.30pm.

The donation from Taylor Wimpey has been dedicated to the purchase of resources for the foodbank as they look to continue their valuable service for the remainder of 2025, following one of its busiest winters.

Rob (Taylor Wimpey) photographed with members of the Bulkington Foodbank team following the £500 Community Chest donation

Run entirely by a group of dedicated volunteers, Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank relies heavily on donations and fundraising efforts from local businesses and members of the local community.

During the festive period, Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank supported over 75 households.

Lubs Cvetkovic, Foodbank Manager at Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for such a kind donation. Donations such as these are essential to ensure we can continue supporting those in the community. I speak on behalf of all of the staff at Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank when I say that we are truly grateful and we look forward to further opportunities to work with the Taylor Wimpey North Midlands team.”

Sarah Pasco, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We recognise the increasing pressures that rising food costs and homelessness are placing on charities like Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank and we’re pleased to have provided our help at the beginning of a new year.

“Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank is essential to the Bulkington community and it really stood out to us during the Community Chest judging process. We’re proud to have made a contribution to support the running of the Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank and hope this donation is of real use to the team.

Bulkington Volunteers Foodbank is hosting its next foodbank pop up event at St James Church on Saturday 15th March, for any residents in the Bulkington area that may need the support.

Raveloe Gardens currently has a range of three and four bedroom homes available with prices starting from £278,000. For information on the homes available at Raveloe Gardens, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/bulkington/raveloe-gardens.