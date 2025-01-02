Taylor Wimpey Midlands backs Nuneaton Rugby Club’s youth teams with £1,000 sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Taylor Wimpey Midlands is proud to announce its £1,000 sponsorship of the Mini and Juniors rugby teams at Nuneaton Rugby Football Club (RFC) for the 2024/25 season.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sponsorship has helped support the Under 7-16 teams with brand new kits, with the signature black, red and white striped shirts now featuring a Taylor Wimpey logo, highlighting the partnership with the homebuilder.

Nuneaton RFC, a cornerstone of the local community, has a long-standing tradition of nurturing young talent and promoting rugby as a sport for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Cook, Age Grade Chair of Nuneaton RFC, added: “This support from Taylor Wimpey Midlands is invaluable to our Age Grade Section, their generous contribution has made a huge difference in our efforts to provide a subsidised playing shirt for our Age Grade Members, giving them a clear identity whilst representing NRFC in both Home and Away fixtures. We're most grateful for their sponsorship."

Nuneaton RFC’s Mini and Juniors teams wearing their new kits sponsored by Taylor Wimpey Midlands.

Matthew Kendall, Sales & Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are thrilled to support Nuneaton RFC’s Mini and Juniors teams. As a company that values its connection to the communities where we build, it is important for us to give back and invest in local sports clubs. We hope that this sponsorship helps the players feel confident in their kit and in playing for their team with pride. We wish them the best of luck for the season ahead!”

For more information on Nuneaton Rugby Club, please visit: https://www.nuneatonrugby.co.uk/

Taylor Wimpey Midlands is building new homes in Nuneaton at Bramcote Grange, off Wentworth Drive. Prices for a two bedroom home start from £255,000. Please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/nuneaton/bramcote-grange for more information.