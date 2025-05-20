Taylor Wimpey Midlands boosts charity funds with annual challenge

A team from Taylor Wimpey Midlands have raised over £3,000 for charity after taking part in the Taylor Wimpey Challenge on Saturday 10th May.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homebuilder’s annual fundraising event, now in its 11th year, sees teams from across the UK work together to raise money to support the Youth Adventure Trust (YAT), a charity which inspires vulnerable young people aged 11 to 16 through outdoor adventure.

The Midlands team, based in Warwick, also raised money for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity that works to prevent young sudden cardiac deaths through awareness, screening and research, and supporting affected families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year over 300 Taylor Wimpey employees, across 53 teams, completed an orienteering challenge (lasting between 10km to 50km) through the picturesque Yorkshire Dales. Teams also took part in varied tasks designed to test their strategy, teamwork, and endurance.

Taylor Wimpey Challenge

The team from Taylor Wimpey Midlands raised £3,300 of which 50% will be donated to the YAT, and 50% towards CRY.

Jaspreet Aujla, Finance Director, at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “The Taylor Wimpey challenge is one of the highlights of the year. It’s not only valuable time for building a welcoming and inclusive culture within our team, but demonstrates our commitment to raising funds for charities like the Youth Adventure Trust and Cardiac Risk in the Young that do such fantastic work. We’re already looking forward to next year's challenge!”

Mark Davey, CEO at the Youth Adventure Trust, said: “We were delighted to host a unique team building event where teams from Taylor Wimpey worked together to be creative and strategic whilst also having lots of fun outdoors. Funds raised by teams will support many vulnerable young people at the Youth Adventure Trust to learn similar skills as well as benefit many other charities local to teams' Business Units."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the annual Taylor Wimpey challenge began, the accumulated fundraising total has now reached over £1.5 million pounds.

Taylor Wimpey Challenge

To find out more about the work of the Youth Adventure Trust, visit www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk.

To find out more about Cardiac Risk in the Young, visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/

To find out more about the causes that Taylor Wimpey supports, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/about-us/who-we-are/charity-and-local-support.