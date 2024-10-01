Taylor Wimpey Midlands raises over £10k for The Lily Mae Foundation at Charity Golf Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey Midlands hosted a Charity Golf Day at Coventry Golf Club on Wednesday 11th September, raising over £10,000 for The Lily Mae Foundation.

The housebuilder welcomed staff, business associates, and contractors to participate in a team golf tournament, which saw 19 teams competing in a stableford format with a shotgun start. Attendees also enjoyed a raffle, an auction, and live music throughout the day, all while raising vital funds for The Lily Mae Foundation, which supports families who have experienced baby loss.

To round off the day, Taylor Wimpey Midlands held a prize-giving ceremony to celebrate the top-performing teams. Ultra Plumbing secured first place, with S&J Plasterers and Woodrose Carpentry coming in second and third. Prizes ranged from rounds of golf at local courses to signed sports memorabilia and meals at Michelin star restaurants.

Ryan Jackson, Managing Director at The Lily Mae Foundation, said: "It was a privilege to take part in the Taylor Wimpey Golf Day and to see such a fantastic show of support for families affected by the devastating loss of a baby. We're truly grateful to everyone who took part, helping us continue our vital work in providing care and comfort to bereaved parents in need. A massive thank you to the team at Taylor Wimpey for organising the event and for their ongoing support this year."

Michael Peniket, Customer Care Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are absolutely delighted that this year’s Charity Golf Day raised over £10,000 for The Lily Mae Foundation. The work they do for families affected by baby loss is invaluable, and we know these funds will go a long way in supporting those who need it the most.

“We are so grateful to our employees, business contacts, and local businesses for coming together to make this day such a success.”

Special thanks were given to Martin Sutliff, the golf pro at Coventry Golf Club, for hosting the event and sourcing prizes, and to Alex Norman for providing live music throughout the day. Additionally, Emily Marklew of Picture Perfect by Emily and Harry Steel from Greene King Pubs were acknowledged for their generous contributions, which helped create a memorable event.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands works with several local businesses, many of which entered teams for the golf day, including The Lily Mae Foundation, TAG Surveys, Stantec, and Pegasus Group, among others. Additionally, 17 companies sponsored individual holes, and many others donated items for goody bags and auction prizes, including signed sports shirts, afternoon teas, and golf experiences.

For more information about The Lily Mae Foundation, visit https://www.lilymaefoundation.org/