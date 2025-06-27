Taylor Wimpey sponsors new kits for youth swim club camp

Taylor Wimpey has proudly sponsored two local swim clubs in Leamington Spa and Nuneaton on a trip to Torremolinos, Spain for its spring 2025 swim camp.

Both Leamington Spa ASC and Nuneaton and Bedworth SC benefited from Taylor Wimpey’s £1,000 sponsorship, which provided training kits for the teams.

A total of 34 swimmers, aged between 13 and 18, took part in the overseas swim camp, accompanied by four coaches and four team managers. Over the course of the camp, the young athletes completed 11 training sessions under the Spanish sun.

The sponsorship is part of the housebuilder's commitment to supporting local communities near its developments, with new homes being built in Nuneaton at Bramcote Grange and in Leamington Spa at The Asps.

Graham Nash, Head Coach at Leamington Spa Swim Club, said: “Taylor Wimpey’s sponsorship made it possible for our team to look professional while attending an incredible swim camp in Spain. It was a fantastic life experience for the children, and both the team and the wider club are truly thankful for the company’s support.”

Matthew Kendall, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We were delighted to support both clubs with their swim camp kits - they really look the part and it’s brilliant to hear they had such a good time doing something they love with their local club.”