Taylor Wimpey supports allotment group at Coventry Vision Hub

The allotment at Coventry Vision Hub photographed following the donation from Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has donated £200 and bird boxes to Coventry Vision Hub for its allotment group, near the housebuilder's Appledown Meadow development.

Formerly known as the Coventry Resource Centre for the Blind, the recently renamed Coventry Vision Hub was established by Tricia Griffiths and the late Rosie Brady in 2010. Coventry Vision Hub (CVH) offers a vital range of community-based, long term support services and activities, empowering individuals with sight loss to lead fulfilling, independent lives.

The £200 donation from Taylor Wimpey will provide CVH with the additional funds to purchase new equipment and resources for its weekly allotment group for visually impaired people and the bird boxes will be installed in the CVH allotment providing new homes for local wildlife.

CVH is dedicated to helping anyone from Coventry who is living with sight loss to learn new skills, stay active and have fun. With a dedicated team of staff and volunteers, the charity encourages active participation to rebuild confidence and to reduce the impact of social isolation.

The charity provides a diverse selection of activities, hobbies, and initiatives for its beneficiaries to get involved with, including IT and smart technology sessions, creative writing, a music group, allotment club, bowls, yoga and T’ai Chi.

Hugh Sorrill, Chief Executive Officer at Coventry Vision Hub, said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for such a kind donation. Our specially designed organic plot near the centre of the city is perfect for those who love to garden, or even those that just want to get to know the ins and outs of gardening. Our allotment club is very popular here at CVH and our allotmenteers are excited to be involved with the process of purchasing new equipment for our weekly session with the money that’s been given to us.”

Helen Chard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands, said: “We recognise the important work being carried out by the CVH within the greater Coventry area and we’re proud to have made a contribution to its allotment club through this donation.

“It’s a great time of year to get planting outdoors and with the winter harvest in full swing, we hope the allotmenteers at CVH will really feel the benefits of this donation as they continue the exciting work on their organic plots.”

For more information about Coventry Vision Hub, visit https://coventryvision.org.uk.