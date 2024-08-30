Taylor Wimpey takes to the skies to raise over £3,000 for The Lily Mae Foundation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Taylor Wimpey Midlands staff took a leap into the unknown when they jumped out of a plane to help baby loss support charity The Lily Mae Foundation, raising over £3,000 in the process.

Four members of the regional team, including staff from finance, technical and sales departments, took part in the skydive in aid of the charity last week, striving not only to conquer their own fears but raise funds for a vital charity in the process.

The Lily Mae Foundation is a local charity to the Midlands region that provides a support network to bereaved parents and families following the loss of a baby. In addition to providing memory boxes and counselling services, the charity also offers training and support for midwives and other health and social care professionals. They also conduct research into what can be done to help prevent the loss of a baby in the future.

Thanks to the hard work of the Taylor Wimpey Midlands Charity Committee, the skydive volunteers and the generous donations of colleagues, friends and family, the event has raised £3,188 for the charity - beating the original target of £1,600.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands staff take to the skies

Ryan Jackson, Managing Director at The Lily Mae Foundation, said: “We are thrilled to see the brave efforts of the Taylor Wimpey Midlands team in completing this skydive for our charity. The money they’ve raised helps us to help others facing incredibly challenging circumstances and we couldn’t be more grateful. A big thank you to all involved.”

Jaspreet Aujla, Finance Director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, who completed the skydive on the day, said: “Wow, just wow! That was an amazing experience. The sense of freedom whilst falling (though it feels like flying) through the sky is wonderful, and to be able to do it whilst raising what is now over £3,000 for such a lovely charity is delightfully rewarding. If this is how much money we can raise from doing daft things like jumping out of a plane at 15,000 ft, then I suppose we should all start volunteering to do these amazing pursuits – it’s all for a good cause!”

Taylor Wimpey Midlands is enjoying their year long partnership with The Lily Mae Foundation. So far this year, the team has already taken part in cake sales and company pizza days to raise money and awareness for the cause. The team also has a Golf Day planned in early September to continue to raise funds.