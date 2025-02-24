Taylor Wimpey unveils new homes at its Coventry development

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands is encouraging keen buyers to visit the two new show homes at its Appledown Meadow development in Coventry.

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands has recently opened the Flatford and Manford show homes at Appledown Meadow, to add to its range of expertly designed homes that cater to the demands of modern day living.

To highlight the significance of the launch, Taylor Wimpey invited Heather Davidson, Chair of the Coventry Peace Orchard, to cut the ribbon and officially open the new show homes.

Taylor Wimpey North Midlands partnered with Coventry Peace Orchard on a tree planting project as part of the charity’s new seven year commemorative tree cycle, which also included a combined donation of £1500 with Taylor Wimpey Midlands.

TWNM - The living room in the Flatford show home at Appledown Meadow

The housebuilder is now able to offer keen buyers an exclusive look at its new three bedroom Flatford show home as well as the four bedroom Manford show home. Ideal for new and growing families, the show homes offer a first hand look at the spacious interiors and open plan design.

Taylor Wimpey is currently working to deliver a range of three and four bedroom homes at Appledown Meadow, Off Bennetts Rd. With site work well underway, homes at the development are now available to purchase from £320,000.

Sarah Pasco, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Midlands said: “We're pleased to have launched our brand new show homes at Appledown Meadow, and would like to thank our partners at the Coventry Peace Orchard for doing us the honour of opening them.

“We encourage buyers in the North Midlands region to visit us to see what life is like at our Coventry development and to get a real feel for the variety of homes that are available to purchase.

TWNM - A street scene of the Manford and Flatford show homes at Taylor Wimpey's Appledown Meadow in Coventry

“Those interested in finding out more can get in touch with our experienced sales team by visiting our website or contacting our designated Appledown Meadow phone number.”

For more information on the homes available at Appledown Meadow, please visit the website at https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/coventry/appledown-meadow, or call 02476100489.