Team GB all the way: Care home residents have been loving the Olympics

Residents and staff at Overslade House care home in Rugby have been cheering on Team GB throughout the Paris Olympics. The home has been decked out with flags and residents have been enjoying all the action over the past two weeks. Everyone at the home has loved seeing all of our amazing Olympians progress.

Sports fans at Overslade House Care Home were delighted to be able to continue the amazing Summer of Sport by watching the Games after the excitement of the Euros and Wimbledon. Residents and staff have had a brilliant time getting together to watch all of the different sporting fixtures from rowing to cycling, gymnastics to boxing, show jumping to judo.

Overslade House Care home has teamed up with sister homes in the Barchester Healthcare Group to design and craft each colour of the Olympic rings, depicting the Olympic values, Respect, Friendship and Excellence. The Paralympic values Inspiration, Determination, Courage and Equality and our Barchester values, Respect, Integrity, Passion, Empowerment and Responsibility. On Friday 9th August, the last day of the Olympics, Overslade House and sister homes in the region are teaming up to bring all Olympic rings together in their own closing ceremony with a French themed party.

Violeta Baesu, General Manager at the home, said: “We have loved watching the Olympics, we have watched pretty much all the different disciplines – lots of our residents are sports fans. It has been fantastic to be able to cheer on all of Team GB and watch our talented sportsmen and women bringing home medals in so many diverse sports and to join together with our other homes to create each individual Olympic rings, we are looking forward to our closing ceremony party.”

Resident, Marjorie, commented: “I absolutely love watching the Olympics, it is so wonderful to be able to cheer on our team and watch people excel in so many different sports, I just wish it went on longer! We also had a wonderful time travelling to our other homes to craft our Olympic ring. Thank goodness we still have the Paralympics to go!”