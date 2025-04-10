Teen volunteer forms special bond with 77-year-old adopted grandparent in Nuneaton through intergenerational initiative

Linda (care home resident) with Daniel - Volunteer

Adopt A Grandparent (AAG) is delighted to spotlight the heartwarming connection between 14-year-old Daniel Dominick and 77-year-old Linda Jones, resident at Acorn Lodge care home in Nuneaton – part of Avery Healthcare - a testament to the power of intergenerational friendships in combatting loneliness.

Daniel, a dedicated Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) volunteer working towards his Silver Award, joined AAG with the hope of making a real difference in someone’s life. With family members living abroad, he understands the importance of connection and the impact of isolation. When he was matched with Linda, a retired state-registered nurse with a love for reading, gardening, and socialising, their bond quickly grew into something truly special.

Despite their 63-year age difference, Daniel and Linda have discovered a wealth of shared interests. Their calls have become a highlight for both, with Daniel expressing how much he looks forward to their conversations. Describing Linda as "amazing," he has embraced the opportunity to learn from her life experiences while bringing companionship and fresh energy into her daily routine.

Linda, who has always loved meeting new people and engaging in meaningful discussions, was equally excited to be paired with Daniel. A lifelong learner with a passion for china collecting and storytelling, she cherishes the time spent catching up, sharing stories, and hearing about Daniel’s school activities, love for history, and sporting achievements. Their conversations, which touch on everything from travel to hobbies, have brought laughter and connection into their lives, proving that friendship knows no age.

Adopt A Grandparent, which pairs older adults with volunteers for virtual companionship, is proud to facilitate relationships like Daniel and Linda’s. The charity’s unique approach combines thoughtful, manual pairings with an AI-powered platform, ensuring safe, meaningful, and engaging interactions for care home residents, volunteers, and families.

Founder and CEO of Adopt A Grandparent, Shaleeza Hasham, reflected on the significance of these intergenerational connections:

"Daniel and Linda’s story is a beautiful reminder of how much we can learn from one another, regardless of age. At AAG, we’re not just fostering companionship; we’re creating moments of joy, understanding, and shared experiences that leave a lasting impact. The enthusiasm and kindness that young volunteers like Daniel bring to the programme prove that even the smallest conversations can make the biggest difference."

With an increasing number of young volunteers signing up through the Duke of Edinburgh programme and beyond, AAG continues to expand its reach, connecting generations and transforming lives.

For more information on how to become a volunteer or register a care home, visit www.adoptagrandparent.org.uk