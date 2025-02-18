Teenage driver hospitalised with serious injuries after collision in Barby
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Longdown Lane.
It happened on Saturday, February 15, at about 10.35pm, when the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec driving away from Barby, for reasons unknown, left the road and collided with a tree.
The driver – a 19-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.
They are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white vehicle who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision take place.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Quote incident number 25000093441 when passing on any information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.