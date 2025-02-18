Teenage driver hospitalised with serious injuries after collision in Barby

A teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision in Barby.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the incident in Longdown Lane.

It happened on Saturday, February 15, at about 10.35pm, when the driver of a blue Ford Fiesta Zetec driving away from Barby, for reasons unknown, left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver – a 19-year-old man – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision or the vehicle prior to the incident.

They are particularly interested in speaking to the driver of a white vehicle who was in the area at the time and may have seen the collision take place.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Quote incident number 25000093441 when passing on any information.