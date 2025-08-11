Teenager arrested at Nuneaton town centre anti-migrant protest

A teenage boy was arrested at Nuneaton’s anti-migration protest at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of making threats to cause criminal damage at Saturday afternoon’s event.

It was oganised to protest over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahmad Mulakhil faces two rape charges, while Mohammad Kabir is accused of kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting the rape.

Hundreds attended the protest. Picture: Noah Pratt.

Hundreds joined the protest through the town and outside Nuneaton Town Hall.

A handful of counter-protesters from Stand Up to Racism also attended.

Noah Pratt, 17, who was in town during the event, said: “The event began calmly and was largely peaceful with participants assembled outside Nuneaton Town Hall, brandishing Union Flags, St George’s Cross flags, and other national emblems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A van decked with flag decor broadcasted songs such as ‘Rule, Britannia!’ and the national anthem, creating a deliberate and orderly atmosphere.

Counter protesters at the event. Picture: Noah Pratt.

"While the majority of the event remained calm, tensions escalated when counter-protesters were escorted away by police. Some protesters shouted insults before continuing their march through the town centre, under police supervision.

“As the event concluded, the mood softened. A small group of participants gathered outside the local Wetherspoons pub, where they spontaneously engaged in karaoke. This unplanned activity appeared to be a communal moment, allowing individuals to reconnect in a familiar setting after a day marked by heightened emotions.”

Before the event, police warned: “People may peacefully protest but we will not tolerate criminal or violent behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the event, Nuneaton & Bedworth Police, said: “Today we have worked with our partners and our communities as a peaceful protest in Nuneaton took place.

Scenes from the protest. Picture Noah Pratt.

"Protestors gathered outside the Town Hall from 12pm and left the area at around 3.30pm. We maintained a presence in the area throughout to ensure the safety of all protestors and our communities.

"As a result of the protest, we did make one arrest, a 17-year-old boy from Nuneaton, for making threats to cause criminal damage. He remains in custody at this time.

"Thank you to all who worked with us to exercise their democratic right to protest in a way that was peaceful and lawful today.”