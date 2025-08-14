Temporary road closure in Dunchurch this weekend

Road maintenance work is being carried out in Dunchurch this weekend.

As part of Warwickshire County Council’s planned surface dressing programme, Daventry Road (A45) in Dunchurch will be temporarily closed on Sunday, August 17.

The road will be closed From: B4459/M45 slip road roundabout and will be closed to Longdown Lane/Woolscott Road.

Motorists should use A45, A425, A423, A426, B4429 Daventry Road while the work is carried out.

Work is being carried on the A45 in Dunchurch on Sunday. Picture: Google Street View.placeholder image
Work is being carried on the A45 in Dunchurch on Sunday. Picture: Google Street View.

There will be no access to the M45 from the A45 Daventry Road.

The works are weather dependent.

Details of public notices in Warwickshire can be found by visiting https://publicnoticeportal.uk/

