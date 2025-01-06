Ten illegal vehicles seized after weekend police operation in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have seized ten illegal vehicles in Rugby after complaints from residents.

Rugby Safer Neighbourhoods team conducted Operation Vouch on Saturday, January 4, around the Benn area.

A police spokesman said: “In total we seized ten vehicles for having no road tax and two vehicles for being abandoned.

"We also detected a further 39 traffic offences including no MOT and unnecessary obstruction of a highway.

"Did you know that you can check the tax and MOT status of your vehicle on the DVLA website?”