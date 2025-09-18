Tesco customer selects Higham Lane School to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant

Higham Lane School is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant at the start of the new academic year.

Customers at Nuneaton Croft Road Express were given the chance to take part in an in-store lucky dip at the start of September to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token and use it to award a grant to one of three local schools in the retailer’s Stronger Starts voting round.

Debbie Worth, Student Counsellor at Higham Lane School, said: “We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. It will make such a difference to our students’ experience at Higham Lane School. Our SEN and SEMH students will benefit greatly from having a space where they feel safe and can de-escalate in an environment that is tailored to their individual needs.”

Louise Considine, Store Manager at Nuneaton Croft Road Express, said: “We are delighted to see Higham Lane School awarded £5,000 through our Stronger Starts Golden Grants draw. The event was a great opportunity for our customers to learn more about the three local schools in the Stronger Starts voting round. We hope to see the two remaining schools increase their votes between now and the end of voting. Thank you to all our customers who took part in the draw, and congratulations to Higham Lane School for winning this one off £5,000 grant.”

107 Tesco stores, specially selected for their work helping their local community, took part in the Golden Grants event on Saturday September 6, with over £500,000 in total being awarded to local schools.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”