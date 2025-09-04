Tesco customers have a golden chance to award £5,000 to local school this Saturday

This Saturday, customers in Nuneaton are invited to select a local school to be awarded £5,000

Customers in Nuneaton will have the chance to start their local school’s academic year off with a bang this Saturday by awarding a £5,000 grant as part of Tesco’s Golden Grants event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 12 noon to 1pm at the retailer’s Nuneaton Croft Road Express store on Croft Road, shoppers will be able to take part in a special lucky dip to find a golden voting token and award a grant to one of three local schools.

The schools hoping to secure the £5,000 are Friends and Warton Nethersoles Staff (FAWNS), which is looking to develop their original playground and would like some large outdoor games; Higham Lane School, which is aiming to develop its sensory garden for learners who experience stress and anxiety; and Woodside C of E Primary School which is looking to invest in in its breakfast club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Considine, store manager at Nuneaton Croft Road Express said: “We are delighted to be hosting Golden Grants this Saturday. Our store colleagues will be creating a party atmosphere for an event which will see a lucky customer get the chance to award a £5,000 grant to a fantastic local cause.

“Tesco’s Stronger Starts programme has a fantastic track record of helping local schools, charities and community groups in the area and we look forward to giving customers the chance to help continue that great work on Saturday.”

There will be 107 specially selected Tesco stores taking part in Saturday’s Golden Grants event across the UK, which will see a total of more than £500,000 awarded to local school projects.

The event is part of Tesco’s £8million Stronger Starts programme, which supports schools in providing healthy nutritious food to pupils through breakfast clubs and the provision of free fruit.

The programme also supports pupils with their physical and mental wellbeing by supporting schools provide equipment for healthy activities.