Tesco Leamington Spa shopper selects The Myton Hospices to receive a £5,000 grant

Customers at Leamington Spa Tesco Express had the exciting chance to vote for a local initiative to receive a £5,000 Golden Grant.

The Myton Hospices is celebrating after being selected by a Tesco customer to receive a £5,000 grant.

Customers at Leamington Spa Tesco Express were given the chance to take part in a lucky dip to find a golden version of Tesco’s famous blue voting token.

The Myton Hospices was one of three local community initiatives that customers could vote for to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant as part of Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme.

The Myton Hospices were selected to receive the £5,000 Golden Grant

Joanne Parker, Trust & Foundations Fundraiser at The Myton Hospices, said: "We are so grateful to Tesco and their customers for choosing us to receive this generous grant. At The Myton Hospices, we are committed to supporting children and young people with bereavement counselling, and this funding will enable us to help more young people during the most difficult and challenging times.

"Each year, we need to raise over £11 million to continue providing our services free of charge to people living with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, across Coventry and Warwickshire. The ongoing support of Tesco and their customers is vital in ensuring Myton can be there for those who need us most, now and in the future."

Over one hundred Tesco stores across the UK took part in the Golden Grants event, with £500,000 in total being donated to good causes that help children and young people.

Stronger Starts helps schools and children’s groups provide nutritious food and healthy activities that support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, as well as purchasing equipment for healthy activities.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco said: “We are incredibly proud to award Golden Grants to over one hundred schools and local projects, supporting the vital work they do for our children and communities. Since we launched our grants programme in 2016, more than £120 million has been given to more than 67,000 local schools and community groups.”

Golden Grants are part of Tesco’s £8 million Stronger Starts grant programme, which is delivered in partnership with the charity Groundwork UK.