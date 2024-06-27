Tesco thank Armed Forces across Warwickshire with free breakfast this Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Armed Forces members across Warwickshire can get a free hot breakfast at Tesco cafes to mark Armed Forces Day on Sunday.

As a thank-you for their service, on Sunday 30 June, all serving Armed Forces personnel, regulars and reservists can present their MOD90 identification card at Tesco's Bedworth café and get The Breakfast, The Veggie Breakfast, The Vegan Breakfast, Sausage Bap, Veggie Bap or the Bacon Bap for free.*

It’s the third year of offering the free breakfast, and this year it has been extended to veterans with a valid Veteran’s ID card. The promotion is limited to one free breakfast per cardholder.

Ashwin Prasad, Group Chief Product Officer at Tesco and Exec Sponsor of the Armed Forces Network, said: “As the largest private employer of Armed Forces veterans in the UK we feel a close affinity with Armed Forces personnel. Everyone loves a free breakfast and it’s a nice way of thanking them for their service.”

Rhys Little, Chair of the Armed Forces Network at Tesco, said: “We take great pride in our connection with the Armed Forces. We’ve received the Gold Award from the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme twice now – in 2016 and 2020 – and we were also the first retailer to sign the Armed Forces Covenant in 2014.”

How to claim your free breakfast:

Manned café checkout – queue up and place your order at the till - showing your military ID.

Self-service café checkout – go to the drinks counter and show the member of staff your military ID, and they will then give you a coupon. Please take this over to the kiosk where you can place your order, scanning the barcode on your coupon at any point during the transaction with redeem your free breakfast.

Breakfasts included in the deal: the Breakfast, the Vegan Breakfast, the Veggie Breakfast, Bacon Bap, Sausage Bap, and the Veggie Bap.

Find your nearest Tesco café at: https://www.tesco.com/zones/tesco-cafe

For more information on Armed Forces Day go to https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/

T&C's

* Tesco Cafés will offer serving members of the Armed Forces a free The Breakfast, The Veggie Breakfast, The Vegan Breakfast, Sausage Bap, Veggie Bap or the Bacon Bap on presentation of an armed forces card on Sunday 30th June.

One free item per cardholder.

This offer is only available for serving members of the armed forces presenting their MOD90 card in Tesco cafes on Sunday, 30 June.