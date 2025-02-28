'Thank God Joel was on time to help save the others': Quick-thinking Rugby schoolboy hailed a hero after house fire

A Rugby schoolboy has been hailed a hero for his life-saving actions after a tragic house fire in the town earlier this week.

Harris Church of England Academy student Joel Hart, 15, called emergency services when he was doing his paper round in Firs Drive on Monday morning.

He smelled burning when he tried to deliver an elderly couple’s paper.

Joel, who also heard their smoke alarm, then helped to alert neighbours about the emergency.

Joel told the Rugby Advertiser: "I’ve never seen so much smoke in my life.

"I wasn’t panicking at the beginning, but as the emergency services showed up and the more smoke I saw, I started to feel more panicked and overwhelmed.”

Joel has received praise from teachers at his school and on social media.

“I would 100 per cent do it all over again,” he added.

"I do feel like a hero in a way because I did save people’s lives, but I feel it was second hand.

“Teachers and friends at my school have been really positive towards me about my actions.”

Joel’s parents, Rebecca and Liam, are rightly proud of their son.

Rebecca said: “I’m so glad Joel managed to save some people by knocking on their door at that time of the morning.

"While most teenagers are still asleep, Joel is out helping the elderly while delivering their morning paper.

"My condolences do really go out to the family affected.”

The Rugby Advertiser contacted Abey Varghese at The Courthouse in Rugby, who said he was more than happy to provide a meal for the family to say thank you to Joel.

Abey said: “This tragic incident has saddened the whole of Rugby, but thank God Joel was on time to help save the others.

“The Courthouse is more than happy to invite Joel and his family for a meal with us and also to encourage these unsung heroes of our community.”