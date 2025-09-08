The Air Ambulance Service celebrates Air Ambulance Week 2025 across Warwickshire and Northamptonshire

Air Ambulance Week 2025 takes off across the UK from 8 – 14 September, raising awareness of the lifesaving work of air ambulance charities across the nation.

The Air Ambulance Service (TAAS), which operates Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA) and Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance (DLRAA) and the National Children’s Air Ambulance (NCAA), is marking the week by raising awareness of the incredible critical care delivered daily by our crews.

Organised by Air Ambulances UK, this national awareness week brings together air ambulance charities under one powerful message: “Every Mission Starts With You.” Across the UK, air ambulance crews are dispatched to over 134 lifesaving missions every day and each of those missions is powered almost entirely by public support

Whether you choose to donate, fundraise, or simply spread the word, your support helps critical care teams reach people in their moment of need.

We rely on generous donations to continue delivering urgent, advanced medical care to people with sudden life-threatening injuries or illnesses, and critically ill children and babies who require specialist transfer services. By supporting The Air Ambulance Service, you’re helping save lives and improve patient outcomes every single day.

Lindsay Boswell, CEO of Air Ambulances UK, said:

"Every mission starts with someone choosing to support their local air ambulance charity – and that someone could be you. Whether you're making a donation, organising a fundraiser or simply telling others about the work Air Ambulance charities do, your actions help save lives. Air Ambulance Week is the perfect time to get involved and be part of something truly lifesaving."

Air ambulance crews bring the hospital to the patient, performing critical interventions using advanced equipment and treatments that make a real difference. Each day, our helicopters and critical care cars are dispatched to emergencies across Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland, responding to incidents that require the very highest levels of medical care. Every mission we carry out is powered by the generosity of the public - with no government or NHS funding for daily operations.

TAAS responds to around 10 missions every day across our five counties, playing a vital role in the emergency services and making a lifesaving difference. Each mission costs on average around £2,300, funded almost entirely by local communities.

Throughout Air Ambulance Week, we’ll be sharing powerful patient stories, highlighting the impact of advanced pre-hospital care delivered at the scene by air ambulance crews using hospital-level equipment, drugs, and expertise.

For more information on the charity, please visit: www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk or call 0300 3045 999.